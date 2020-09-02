Overview

Dr. Mark Woolf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Woolf works at Arlington Orthopedic Associates, PA in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.