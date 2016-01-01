Dr. Mark Wong, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wong, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Wong, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Covina, CA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center.
Locations
Covina Office320 W Badillo St Ste 101, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 206-0004
Chino Office13197 Central Ave Ste 101, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 308-5021
Hospital Affiliations
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Shield of California
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Wong, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942542162
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong speaks Spanish.
1034 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
