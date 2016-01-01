Overview

Dr. Mark Wolters, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.



Dr. Wolters works at Drs. Lambert and Houck in Edina, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.