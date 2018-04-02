Overview

Dr. Mark Wolozin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Wolozin works at Dr. Falgun Patel in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Clayton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.