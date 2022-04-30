Overview

Dr. Mark Witt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Witt works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.