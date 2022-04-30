Dr. Mark Witt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Witt, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Witt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Witt works at
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview, PA709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 3401, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 753-1778
-
2
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center700 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Longview Regional Medical Center2901 4th St, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 758-1818
-
4
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview707 Hollybrook Dr, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 753-1778
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witt?
Dr Witt took time to discuss treatment and never felt rushed.
About Dr. Mark Witt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093782427
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witt works at
Dr. Witt has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.