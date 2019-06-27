Dr. Mark Wiseman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wiseman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wiseman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Wiseman works at
Locations
-
1
Gupta Vinod Md100 Willow Plz Ste 201, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 627-9284
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiseman?
Dr Wiseman is a great surgeon but most importantly a Good person at heart! Treats patients as they are family members.. What else could you ask for?! My experience was beyond a blessing. I had no OBGYN office to attend as I came from a different city.. I called and got referred to Rita for my check ups.. Rita is nice and doesn't beat around the bush which I like, but still caring in her own way. Due to my circumstances a surgery was needed & Rita referred Dr Waisman. Beyond greatful, cannot express my gratitude
About Dr. Mark Wiseman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1639127434
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiseman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiseman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiseman works at
Dr. Wiseman has seen patients for C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiseman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiseman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiseman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiseman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiseman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.