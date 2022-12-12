See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Mark Winston, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (126)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Winston, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Golden Valley Memorial Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Winston works at Dickson-Diveley Orthopaedics in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute
    3651 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 319-7600
    Dickson-Diveley Orthopaedics
    4320 Wornall Rd Ste 610, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 319-7600
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • TriWest Champus
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2022
    Dr Winston and his staff are incredible! Professional but also very personable! They all listen to your issues and address them answering all questions. I highly recommend Dr Winston!!
    Jo Glatt — Dec 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Winston, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073839411
    Education & Certifications

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship, Hospital For Special Surgery/Weill Cornell Medical College, New York
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
