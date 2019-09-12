See All Oncologists in Salisbury, NC
Dr. Mark Wimmer, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Mark Wimmer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Wimmer works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rowan Regional Medical Center Inc.
    631 Mocksville Ave Ste 1020, Salisbury, NC 28144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 12, 2019
    very caring, comforting and takes time to listen to my concerns I am lucky to have him as my oncologist,Excellent physician.
    Renu Bale — Sep 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Wimmer, MD
    About Dr. Mark Wimmer, MD

    Medical Oncology
    29 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1558369207
    Education & Certifications

    Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
    University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Wimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wimmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wimmer works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wimmer’s profile.

    Dr. Wimmer has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wimmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wimmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

