Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, WV. They completed their residency with Northlake Medical Cente
Dr. Wilt works at
Locations
Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias401 6th Ave, Montgomery, WV 25136 Directions (304) 442-9255
Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias2036 Leatherwood Ln, Bluefield, VA 24605 Directions (276) 212-2061
Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias3708 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 340-3786
Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias Charleston5504 MACCORKLE AVE SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 926-8637Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias Princeton401 Rogers St, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 306-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had on going feet problems and no one could figure out what was causing my pain. Although I am not healed, Dr. Wilt is doing all that he can do to help figure out a plan to get me feeling 100% better. He is the first doctor who listened and is actually taken me seriously.
About Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1053580696
Education & Certifications
- Northlake Medical Cente
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilt has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.