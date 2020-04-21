See All Podiatric Surgeons in Montgomery, WV
Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, WV. They completed their residency with Northlake Medical Cente

Dr. Wilt works at Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias in Montgomery, WV with other offices in Bluefield, VA, Blacksburg, VA, Charleston, WV and Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias
    401 6th Ave, Montgomery, WV 25136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 442-9255
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias
    2036 Leatherwood Ln, Bluefield, VA 24605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 212-2061
  3. 3
    Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias
    3708 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 340-3786
  4. 4
    Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias Charleston
    5504 MACCORKLE AVE SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 926-8637
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Foot & Ankle Clinic of the Virginias Princeton
    401 Rogers St, Princeton, WV 24740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 306-9009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wilt?

    Apr 21, 2020
    I have had on going feet problems and no one could figure out what was causing my pain. Although I am not healed, Dr. Wilt is doing all that he can do to help figure out a plan to get me feeling 100% better. He is the first doctor who listened and is actually taken me seriously.
    Tish L. — Apr 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wilt to family and friends

    Dr. Wilt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wilt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM.

    About Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053580696
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northlake Medical Cente
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilt has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Wilt, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.