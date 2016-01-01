Dr. Mark Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wilson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Arkansas|University Of Ar College Of Med
Cenla Kidney Specialists2220 Worley Dr, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 704-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Avoyelles Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Arkansas|University Of Ar College Of Med
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.