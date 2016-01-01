Overview

Dr. Mark Wilson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Arkansas|University Of Ar College Of Med



Dr. Wilson works at Cenla Kidney Specialists in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.