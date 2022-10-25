Overview

Dr. Mark Wilson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Gastrointestinal Associates, P.A. in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.