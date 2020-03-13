Overview

Dr. Mark Willoughby, MD is a Dermatologist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Willoughby works at Dermatology & Laser Center in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.