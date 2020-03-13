See All Dermatologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Mark Willoughby, MD

Dermatology
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Willoughby, MD is a Dermatologist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Willoughby works at Dermatology & Laser Center in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dermatology and Laser Center of San Diego
    319 F St Ste 102, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 287-2877
    Alvarado Skin Care Ctr
    6475 Alvarado Rd Ste 222, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 287-2877
    Dermatology/Laser Ctr San Diego
    4060 4th Ave Ste 209, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 298-9535
    Dermatology & Laser Center of San Diego
    6386 Alvarado Ct Ste 205, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 287-2877

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Impetigo
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Impetigo
Cold Sore

Contact Dermatitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Cold Sore
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Keloid Scar
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Restylane® Injections
Shaving of Skin Lesion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 13, 2020
    I've been a patient of Dr. Willoughby for several years. He's always pleasant and knowledgeable and the visits are a good experience. I'm very satisfied with the care he provides.
    Stephen Mater — Mar 13, 2020
    Dermatology
    25 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1215931993
    University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Dr. Mark Willoughby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willoughby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willoughby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willoughby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willoughby has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willoughby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Willoughby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willoughby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willoughby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willoughby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

