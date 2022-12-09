Dr. Mark Wilkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wilkinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wilkinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewes, DE.
Dr. Wilkinson works at
Locations
Eastern Shore Gastroenterology Assocs33663 Bayview Medical Dr Unit 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9325
Southern Delaware Surgery Center18941 John J Williams Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-9325
American Mobile Healthcare424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9325
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had my first colonoscopy at Beebe. Dr. Wilkinson came in prior to explain the procedure to me and calm my nerves. He has a great bedside manner and you can tell he takes a compassionate approach with his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Wilkinson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326235623
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkinson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkinson works at
Dr. Wilkinson has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.
