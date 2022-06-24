Overview

Dr. Mark Wilkiemeyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Wilkiemeyer works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.