Dr. Mark Wilkiemeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wilkiemeyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A560, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 297-9707Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Atlanta1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 847-0664
Surgical Specialists of Atlanta - Midtown Atlanta1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 1050, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 847-0664
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilkiemeyer repaired 3 hernias for me. He was extremely through and showed genuine care for me as a patient. He spent a lot of time answering my questions and I never felt rushed. The staff in the office are very friendly and helpful. I saw Laura the PA on my follow up and had a great experience with her also. I highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Mark Wilkiemeyer, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center At Dallas
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkiemeyer has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkiemeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
