Dr. Mark Wigod, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wigod, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University-M.D. and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Mark D Wigod, MD PA3630 E Louise Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 437-7467Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wigod and the staff were very friendly and helpful, providing all of the information I needed to make an informed decision and through the whole process. I'm very happy with the results and the care I received pre-op, during and post-op.
About Dr. Mark Wigod, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427086164
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery-Rush University|Plastic Surgery - Wake Forest University|Plastic Surgery-Wake Forest University|Rush University
- General Surgery-University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado
- University CO Hlth Scis
- Duke University-M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wigod has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wigod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wigod using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wigod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
437 patients have reviewed Dr. Wigod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wigod.
