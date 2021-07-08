See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Mark Widmann, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Widmann, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Widmann works at North Jersey Thoracic Sgy Assoc in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Lung Cancer and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Jersey Thoracic Sgy Assoc
    100 Madison Ave Ste 4101, Morristown, NJ 07960 (973) 644-4844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Hackettstown Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracentesis
Lung Cancer
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Thoracentesis
Lung Cancer
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy

Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagostomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 08, 2021
    I was an emergency referral to Dr. Widmann's office. His office team coordinated everything on my behalf - from: setting the appointment to providing step by step directions to their facilities and how to manage the process pre and post. Dr. Widmann spent considerable time with my wife and I ensuring that we understood the issues, the potential outcomes, the process itself and the timing. Nothing but the highest grades to him. The surgery is now completed and he called to walk me thru the pathology report and next steps. Thank You Dr. Widmann!!!!
    Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Widmann, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982674248
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ia Coll Med Hosps & Clins
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Yale University
    • Duke University
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Widmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Widmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Widmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Widmann works at North Jersey Thoracic Sgy Assoc in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Widmann’s profile.

    Dr. Widmann has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Lung Cancer and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Widmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

