Dr. Mark Widmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Widmann, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Widmann works at
Locations
North Jersey Thoracic Sgy Assoc100 Madison Ave Ste 4101, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 644-4844
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was an emergency referral to Dr. Widmann's office. His office team coordinated everything on my behalf - from: setting the appointment to providing step by step directions to their facilities and how to manage the process pre and post. Dr. Widmann spent considerable time with my wife and I ensuring that we understood the issues, the potential outcomes, the process itself and the timing. Nothing but the highest grades to him. The surgery is now completed and he called to walk me thru the pathology report and next steps. Thank You Dr. Widmann!!!!
About Dr. Mark Widmann, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982674248
Education & Certifications
- U Ia Coll Med Hosps & Clins
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- Duke University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widmann has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Lung Cancer and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Widmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.