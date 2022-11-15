Dr. Mark Widick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Widick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with The Otology Grp
Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 391-3333Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
A truly great Dr. is hard to find. Dr.Widick took time to listen, and explain options & treatment, addressed my concern very efficiently in a non hurried manner, alleviating my fears. He was very efficient & competent with my surgery, excellent clinical skills, and great bedside manner. Followup was thorough, very friendly clean office with minimal wait time. This Dr. in my books has done everything right for me. Would highly recommend him to family and friends .
- English
- 1871557629
- The Otology Grp
- Vanderbilt
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
