Overview

Dr. Mark Wichman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Wichman works at Aurora Medical Group in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in West Allis, WI, Wauwatosa, WI and New Berlin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.