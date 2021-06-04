Dr. Mark Wichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wichman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wichman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. Wichman works at
Locations
-
1
Downtown945 N 12th St # 1200, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 479-7000
-
2
West Allis Memorial Hospital Office Building2424 S 90th St Ste 500, West Allis, WI 53227 Directions (414) 479-7000
-
3
Aurora Medical Group2999 N Mayfair Rd Ste 100, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 Directions (414) 479-7000
- 4 14555 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (414) 479-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wichman?
Dr. Wichman truly partners with his patients. He listens to your history, asks about your lifestyle and goals before making a recommendation. He starts with the least invasive option before progressing to something more radical. I have a long history of post-surgical infections and he suggested we partner with an infectious disease specialist. For the first time in my life, I had two totally successful surgeries (knee replacements) because he listened. I would (and often have) recommend Mark Wichman for your orthopedic needs. He is a star!
About Dr. Mark Wichman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437136488
Education & Certifications
- Southern Calif Orth Inst
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wichman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wichman works at
Dr. Wichman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wichman speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Wichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wichman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.