Overview

Dr. Mark White, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. White works at Urological Institute of Neny in Albany, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.