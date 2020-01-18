Dr. Mark White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark White, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Locations
1
Urological Institute of Neny23 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
- 2 25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-3341
- 3 1783 Route 9 Ste 205AMC, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 262-3341
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr White for about 13 years. I think he is a terrific Urologist. I am living a thousand miles away and miss his medical care. I have not found any doctor down here who is his equal.
About Dr. Mark White, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1962586776
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
