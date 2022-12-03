Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark White, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark White, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Locations
OrthoNeuro Grandview1313 Olentangy River Rd Fl 2, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 890-6555
OrthoNeuro Westerville70 S Cleveland Ave Ste Aa, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, answered all of my questions, punctual for my visits, but mostly he took away my excruciating pain! I appreciate his cautious approach for a long term and successful recovery! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Mark White, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.