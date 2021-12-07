Overview

Dr. Mark White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. White works at North Florida Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.