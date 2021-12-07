Dr. Mark White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark White, MD
Dr. Mark White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Joseph D Bianchi1890 Lpga Blvd Ste 250, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-0250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Awesome surgeon!! So happy we found him for my son's hernia surgery.
About Dr. Mark White, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
