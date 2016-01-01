Overview

Dr. Mark Whipple, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Whipple works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

