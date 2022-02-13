Overview

Dr. Mark Whealy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Whealy works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.