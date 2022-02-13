See All Neurologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Mark Whealy, MD

Neurology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Whealy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Whealy works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neurovascular Conditions Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralysis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 13, 2022
    Dr. Whealy is the most competent and engaged headache specialist I have ever visited, and I have visited 4 other top US headache specialists prior to visiting Mayo Clinic. He listened, he worked diliently to understand past regimens/results and shortcomings, and quickly came up with a treatment plan that changed my life immensely--headache relief, finally. He also offered alternative plans in advance should the first method of treatment not work. The "plans" which gave me hope that he would keep helping my case if treatments didn't improve my sad predicament. He also understood costs that I would incur given various options, which was so helpful. I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs help with severe headaches resistent to drug and non-drug therapies they have already tried exhaustively.
    About Dr. Mark Whealy, MD

    • Neurology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154767879
    Education & Certifications

    TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Neurology
