Dr. Mark Whealy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Whealy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Whealy works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whealy is the most competent and engaged headache specialist I have ever visited, and I have visited 4 other top US headache specialists prior to visiting Mayo Clinic. He listened, he worked diliently to understand past regimens/results and shortcomings, and quickly came up with a treatment plan that changed my life immensely--headache relief, finally. He also offered alternative plans in advance should the first method of treatment not work. The "plans" which gave me hope that he would keep helping my case if treatments didn't improve my sad predicament. He also understood costs that I would incur given various options, which was so helpful. I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs help with severe headaches resistent to drug and non-drug therapies they have already tried exhaustively.
About Dr. Mark Whealy, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1154767879
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whealy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whealy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whealy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whealy works at
Dr. Whealy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whealy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Whealy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whealy.
