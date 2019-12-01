See All Ophthalmologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Mark Werner, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Werner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Werner works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Precision Eyewear
    16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mark Werner, MD

  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1023033388
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Residency
  • Shands Med Center
Internship
  • St Vincent's Catholic Med Centers
Medical Education
  • New York Medical College
Undergraduate School
  • Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Werner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Werner works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Werner’s profile.

Dr. Werner has seen patients for Glaucoma, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

