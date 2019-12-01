Dr. Mark Werner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Werner, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Werner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Precision Eyewear16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Werner?
He is kind , knowledgeable, and honest. I have multiple eye problems and over the years have seen many specialists. Dr Werner rates with the best
About Dr. Mark Werner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023033388
Education & Certifications
- Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Shands Med Center
- St Vincent's Catholic Med Centers
- New York Medical College
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner has seen patients for Glaucoma, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Werner speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.
