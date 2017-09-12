Overview

Dr. Mark Wengrovitz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Pittsburgh School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Wengrovitz works at Peripheral Vascular Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.