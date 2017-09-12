See All Vascular Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Mark Wengrovitz, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Wengrovitz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Pittsburgh School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Wengrovitz works at Peripheral Vascular Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peripheral Vascular Associates
    9153 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Peripheral Vascular Associates, PA
    112 Herff Rd Ste 320, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7203
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2017
    Dr. Wengrovitz is an exceptional physician. The initial consultation was effortless; he left no stone un-turned leaving us with little to no additional questions to inquire. During pre-op his level of explanation & bedside manner was exceptional, not to mention his office staff, they are very pleasant & work as a team to provide you with a response asap. In addition, the Methodist Surgical & Transplant hospital staff was amazing! In spite of hurricane Harvey we received great service.
    Lucille Garza in San Antonio — Sep 12, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Wengrovitz, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831194315
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Pittsburgh School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Wengrovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wengrovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wengrovitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wengrovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wengrovitz has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wengrovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wengrovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wengrovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wengrovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wengrovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.