Dr. Mark Wengrovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Wengrovitz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Pittsburgh School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Wengrovitz works at
Locations
Peripheral Vascular Associates9153 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 571-7202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Peripheral Vascular Associates, PA112 Herff Rd Ste 320, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 571-7203Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wengrovitz is an exceptional physician. The initial consultation was effortless; he left no stone un-turned leaving us with little to no additional questions to inquire. During pre-op his level of explanation & bedside manner was exceptional, not to mention his office staff, they are very pleasant & work as a team to provide you with a response asap. In addition, the Methodist Surgical & Transplant hospital staff was amazing! In spite of hurricane Harvey we received great service.
About Dr. Mark Wengrovitz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831194315
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Pittsburgh School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
