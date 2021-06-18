Dr. Mark Wencel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wencel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wencel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wencel, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Wencel works at
Locations
Via Christi Clinic3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 745-3079Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Wencel in 1996. I was traveling with my family from New England to New Mexico when my husband became seriously ill. He was flown to Wichita from Logan, KS. Dr. Wencel kept my husband alive and stabilized and diagnosed his condition as sleep apnea. I was able to take my husband home and I will be forever grateful for his knowledge and training. We will celebrate 42 years of marriage this year.
About Dr. Mark Wencel, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1255340428
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- St Lukes Hosp
- St Lukes Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wencel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wencel accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wencel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wencel has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wencel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wencel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wencel.
