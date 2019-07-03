Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Welch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Welch, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Welch works at
Locations
Mark A Welch DO Inc.10737 Laurel St Ste 230, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 989-5556
Loma Linda University Mountain View Clinics - Sleep Disorder Center11360 Mountain View Ave Ste D, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6344
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Welch is an incredibly caring and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Mark Welch, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1225063555
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
