Overview

Dr. Mark Weitzel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. Weitzel works at Mercer Medical Group Ent in Princeton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.