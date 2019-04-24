Dr. Mark Weintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Weintraub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Weintraub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Weintraub works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Partners - Lakewood Ranch Medical Office Building II6310 Health Park Way Ste 100, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 274-4231
-
2
Urology Partners - Riverwalk Professional Park200 3rd Ave W Ste 210, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 274-4230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weintraub?
Great doctor, caring, compassionate and knowledgable physician. Would recommend to all who is in need of his services.
About Dr. Mark Weintraub, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053342386
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Oakland Naval Hosp
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weintraub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weintraub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weintraub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weintraub works at
Dr. Weintraub has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weintraub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Weintraub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weintraub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weintraub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weintraub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.