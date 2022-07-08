Dr. Mark Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Weiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Weiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Locations
Weiner Eye Center LLC1320 Oakside Dr Ste 202, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 720-4041
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had work done on my eyes. He explained everything to me up to the minute of surgery. After that he called to check on me. I’ve never had a Dr. call only a nurse or others.
About Dr. Mark Weiner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184616047
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Trichiasis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
