Overview

Dr. Mark Weigel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Weigel works at CEENTA Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.