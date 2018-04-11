See All Otolaryngologists in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Mark Weigel, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Weigel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Weigel works at CEENTA Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CEENTA Huntersville
    10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinnitus
Vocal Cord Polyp
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Tinnitus
Vocal Cord Polyp
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 11, 2018
    Dr. Weigel and his staff are awesome! They helped me and my family through a very traumatic event in my life! I'm very grateful for Dr. Weigel's surgical expertise, attention to detail, and top-notch care; he has earned my highest level of respect and recommendation.
    Davidson NC — Apr 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Weigel, MD
    About Dr. Mark Weigel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    39 years of experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1780640540
    • 1780640540
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McCollough Facl Surg Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Residency
    Internship
    • Akron General Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Kent State University
    • Kent State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Weigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weigel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weigel works at CEENTA Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Weigel’s profile.

    Dr. Weigel has seen patients for Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weigel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weigel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weigel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

