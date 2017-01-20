Dr. Mark Wehry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wehry, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wehry, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Pediatric Specialist Tower5153 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-1525
Sacred Heart Medical Group at Destin36500 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 416-2337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wehry spend over an hour, after hours with our family in giving us an answer we needed to hear about our precious baby boy. Even though, we have a road to travel down, we'll take it day by day. I can't thank him enough for explaining to us in layman's terms what the future plans are for our baby boy, also noting we need to take it one step at a time. His concerns were truly demonstrated by seeing us without an appointment and overall time he spent with us. He's a God sent to our family.
About Dr. Mark Wehry, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841350659
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
