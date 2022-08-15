Dr. Mark Wegzyn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wegzyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wegzyn, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mark Wegzyn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oak Ridge, TN.
Locations
Secret City Dental Care351 S Illinois Ave # 13, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 290-6110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wegzyn?
I appreciated both the hygienist and the dentist, they were nice and informative
About Dr. Mark Wegzyn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1598883746
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wegzyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wegzyn accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wegzyn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wegzyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wegzyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wegzyn.
