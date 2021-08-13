Overview

Dr. Mark Webster, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Webster works at Optum - Family Medicine in Orange City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.