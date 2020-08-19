See All Podiatrists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Weaver works at John A Crist DPM in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    1645 Colonial office
    1645 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 (239) 278-4448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 19, 2020
    Dr Mark Weaver is a fine podiatrist who has always understood my fear of pain during any procedure. I trust him completely with all my podiatry needs.
    TL — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295722080
    Education & Certifications

    • The Podiatry Hospital of Pittsburgh
    • Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, North Carolina
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Marietta College, Marieta, Ohio
    Dr. Mark Weaver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weaver works at John A Crist DPM in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Weaver’s profile.

    Dr. Weaver has seen patients for Heel Spur, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

