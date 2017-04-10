Dr. Mark Waynik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waynik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Waynik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Waynik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Waynik works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Leslie R. Miller PC52 Beach Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-2000
-
2
The Waynik Group160 Hawley Ln Ste 200, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 386-0096
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waynik?
Dr. Waynik is very knowledgeable and was quick in understand my situation and in providing an excellent advice and treatment. I would highly recommend him to anyone I know.
About Dr. Mark Waynik, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waynik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waynik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waynik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waynik has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waynik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Waynik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waynik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waynik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waynik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.