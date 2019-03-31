See All Neurosurgeons in Boise, ID
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Watts, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Watts, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.

Dr. Watts works at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute in Boise, ID with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO and Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
    1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-2121
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Denver Neurological & Spine Associates
    3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 280, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 403-7300
  3. 3
    Level One Neurology LLC
    19 Baker Ave Ste 301, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 483-5305
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Mark Watts, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700913738
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

