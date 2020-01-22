Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Watson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1801 Inwood Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8516
-
2
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-0500
-
3
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Watson explained everything to my wife and myself about the surgery. He made us feel very confident in his ability and took all the time we needed to answer questions. We were very satisfied with the results of the surgery. He put me back together again and I looked like a different man. If I require his type of surgery again he will definitely be my surgeon. Thank you Dr Watson
About Dr. Mark Watson, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174581813
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
