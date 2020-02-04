Overview

Dr. Mark Wathen, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wathen works at Tennessee Heart in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.