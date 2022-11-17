Overview

Dr. Mark J Wang, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, OASIS Hospital and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.