Dr. Mark Walters, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Walters, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-6601Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I felt so comfortable with Dr Walters the first time met him He is a very personal Doctor. Listens to you, and does not rush you through your appointment .He did my surgery very happy with my results. Thank you Doctor Walters you are the best
About Dr. Mark Walters, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walters has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Colporrhaphy and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.
