Overview

Dr. Mark Walshauser, MD is a Hematology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hshs Holy Family Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Red Bud Regional Hospital and Sparta Community Hospital.



Dr. Walshauser works at Cancer Care Specialists Of Illinois in O Fallon, IL with other offices in Sparta, IL, Decatur, IL and Highland, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.