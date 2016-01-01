Dr. Walshauser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Walshauser, MD
Dr. Mark Walshauser, MD is a Hematology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hshs Holy Family Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Red Bud Regional Hospital and Sparta Community Hospital.
Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois321 Regency Park, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 416-7970
Msa Alliance LLC1 Broadway Plz, Sparta, IL 62286 Directions (618) 443-2177
Prairie Oncology Management Services Pharmacy210 W McKinley Ave Ste 1, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-6600
- 4 12860 Troxler Ave Ste 350, Highland, IL 62249 Directions (618) 651-2893
- Hshs Holy Family Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Red Bud Regional Hospital
- Sparta Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mark Walshauser, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306020664
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Walshauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walshauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walshauser has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walshauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Walshauser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walshauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walshauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walshauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.