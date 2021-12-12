Dr. Mark Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Walsh, MD
Dr. Mark Walsh, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Retina Associates6561 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-2597
Retina Associates6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 230, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 886-2597Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retina Associates1055 N La Canada Dr Ste 103, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 886-2597
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Still having problems with eye. Numerous visits with 2 different doctors and still have a concern with vision. Been going on for 6 months since first lazar treatment. Had one done in June and another last Tuesday in Green Valley by Dr.Joseph Dec 18. Can't see today out of left eye again. The appointments are outstanding to get but still have the problem. Need some help please.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Johns Hopkins U
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Ophthalmology
