Overview

Dr. Mark Wallis, MD is a Dermatologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wallis works at Wallis Dermatology Associates PLLC in Tyler, TX with other offices in Longview, TX and Marshall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.