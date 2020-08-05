See All Plastic Surgeons in Binghamton, NY
Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Mark Walker, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Walker works at Mark A Walker MD in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark A Walker MD
    161 Riverside Dr Ste M01, Binghamton, NY 13905 (607) 729-5085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 05, 2020
    Went for a consultation today. Everyone in office was super nice. Dr. Walker explained everything he does and why he does it. I didn't feel pushed to have the surgery right away, but with my worried I did opt to have the surgery right away as they had a opening. Wonderful so far and can't wait for my surgery to see the outcome.
    Ashley B — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Walker, MD

    Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    45 years of experience
    English
    1194815001
    Education & Certifications

    Mass Gen Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
    Hartford Hosp-U Conn Hlth Ctr
    Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker works at Mark A Walker MD in Binghamton, NY. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

    Dr. Walker has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

