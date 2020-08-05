Dr. Mark Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Walker, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
-
1
Mark A Walker MD161 Riverside Dr Ste M01, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 729-5085
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Went for a consultation today. Everyone in office was super nice. Dr. Walker explained everything he does and why he does it. I didn't feel pushed to have the surgery right away, but with my worried I did opt to have the surgery right away as they had a opening. Wonderful so far and can't wait for my surgery to see the outcome.
About Dr. Mark Walker, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1194815001
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- Hartford Hosp-U Conn Hlth Ctr
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.