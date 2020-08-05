Overview

Dr. Mark Walker, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Mark A Walker MD in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.