Overview

Dr. Mark Waldman, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Waldman works at Advanced Dermatology And Dermaesthetics Of Louisville in Louisville, KY with other offices in Prospect, KY and La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.