Dr. Mark Wainstein, MD

Urology
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mark Wainstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola, Incline Village Community Hospital and Tahoe Forest Hospital.

Dr. Wainstein works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN with other offices in Bowling Green, OH, Fremont, OH, Toledo, OH, Archbold, OH and Fostoria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Mankato
    1025 Marsh St, Mankato, MN 56001 (800) 327-3721
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc
    970 W Wooster St Rm 129, Bowling Green, OH 43402 (419) 531-8558
    ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons - Fremont
    605 3rd Ave Ste A, Fremont, OH 43420 (419) 332-7221
    Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary
    2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 (419) 531-8558
    Parkway Surgery Center Ltd
    3500 Executive Pkwy, Toledo, OH 43606 (419) 531-8558
    ProMedica Genito-Urinary Surgeons, Inc.
    121 Westfield Dr Ste 2, Archbold, OH 43502 (419) 531-8558
    ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons - Fostoria
    501 Van Buren St Ste 203, Fostoria, OH 44830 (419) 436-6897

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola
  Incline Village Community Hospital
  Tahoe Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    Paramount
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mark Wainstein, MD

    Urology
    English
    1225033996
    Education & Certifications

    Washington University School Of Medicine
    Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Case Western Res U Sch Med
    Tufts University School of Medicine
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Dr. Mark Wainstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Wainstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wainstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Wainstein has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wainstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wainstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wainstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

