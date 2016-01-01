Overview

Dr. Mark Wainstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola, Incline Village Community Hospital and Tahoe Forest Hospital.



Dr. Wainstein works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN with other offices in Bowling Green, OH, Fremont, OH, Toledo, OH, Archbold, OH and Fostoria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.