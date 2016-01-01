Dr. Mark Wainstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wainstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wainstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Wainstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola, Incline Village Community Hospital and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Dr. Wainstein works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic Mankato1025 Marsh St, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (800) 327-3721Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc970 W Wooster St Rm 129, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 531-8558
ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons - Fremont605 3rd Ave Ste A, Fremont, OH 43420 Directions (419) 332-7221
Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-8558
Parkway Surgery Center Ltd3500 Executive Pkwy, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-8558
ProMedica Genito-Urinary Surgeons, Inc.121 Westfield Dr Ste 2, Archbold, OH 43502 Directions (419) 531-8558
ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons - Fostoria501 Van Buren St Ste 203, Fostoria, OH 44830 Directions (419) 436-6897
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Plumas Hospital Portola
- Incline Village Community Hospital
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Wainstein, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1225033996
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Res U Sch Med
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wainstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wainstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wainstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wainstein has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wainstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wainstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wainstein.
