Dr. Mark Wagner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at Orthopedics Northwest PC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.