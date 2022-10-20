See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Mark Wagner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (109)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Wagner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

Dr. Wagner works at Orthopedics Northwest PC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedics Northwest
    15755 Sw Sequoia Pkwy, Portland, OR 97224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 639-6002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr. Wagner was very professional and listened as I explained the issue I was having with a hip replacement I had 12 years prior. I had tried steroid shots and physical therapy to alleviate the pain when I lifted my leg to go up stairs or get into my car. Nothing helped. My original orthopedic physician advised me the problem was with a tendon in my hip and recommended I see Dr. Wagner. After his examination and reviewing my records and X-rays, he advised he could fix the problem. I can hardly wait to have the 30-minute surgery. It’s been a painful 12 years and has interfered with my activity. Stay tuned for the results! Hopefully surgery will be scheduled soon.
    Donna Garland — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Wagner, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891710869
    Education & Certifications

    • Or Health Science University Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagner works at Orthopedics Northwest PC in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Wagner’s profile.

    Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

