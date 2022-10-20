Dr. Mark Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Wagner, MD
Dr. Mark Wagner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Orthopedics Northwest15755 Sw Sequoia Pkwy, Portland, OR 97224 Directions (503) 639-6002
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wagner was very professional and listened as I explained the issue I was having with a hip replacement I had 12 years prior. I had tried steroid shots and physical therapy to alleviate the pain when I lifted my leg to go up stairs or get into my car. Nothing helped. My original orthopedic physician advised me the problem was with a tendon in my hip and recommended I see Dr. Wagner. After his examination and reviewing my records and X-rays, he advised he could fix the problem. I can hardly wait to have the 30-minute surgery. It’s been a painful 12 years and has interfered with my activity. Stay tuned for the results! Hopefully surgery will be scheduled soon.
About Dr. Mark Wagner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1891710869
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.