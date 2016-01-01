Dr. Mark Vranicar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vranicar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Vranicar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
UK Pediatric Specialty Clinic740 Rose St Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-0079
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1841215647
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- UCSF FRESNO
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Pediatric Cardiology
