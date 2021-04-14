Dr. Mark Voellinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Voellinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Voellinger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Wetzel County Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Khoury Surgical Group Inc.20 Medical Park Ste 203, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-8942
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked along side Dr Voellinger and experience his compassion and kind hearted bedside manner towards his patients first hand. His professionalism and skills make him one of the best Doctors around this Ohio Valley and I would highly recommend his services to anyone.
About Dr. Mark Voellinger, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Voellinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voellinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voellinger has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Voellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voellinger.
